Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 18.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 150.82 crore

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 18.47% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 150.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.20% to Rs 40.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 704.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 590.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.