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Indokem consolidated net profit declines 90.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 16.41% to Rs 45.50 crore

Net profit of Indokem declined 90.81% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.41% to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.01% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 169.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.5054.43 -16 169.39178.09 -5 OPM %3.549.57 -2.834.30 - PBDT1.124.54 -75 4.385.54 -21 PBT0.513.98 -87 2.043.29 -38 NP0.353.81 -91 1.873.17 -41

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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