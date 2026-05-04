Indokem consolidated net profit declines 90.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.41% to Rs 45.50 crore

Net profit of Indokem declined 90.81% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.41% to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.01% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 169.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.