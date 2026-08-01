Indokem consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 46.63 croreNet profit of Indokem rose 52.86% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.6341.57 12 OPM %4.784.31 -PBDT1.701.29 32 PBT1.080.70 54 NP1.070.70 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content