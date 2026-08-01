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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indokem consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Indokem consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 46.63 crore

Net profit of Indokem rose 52.86% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.6341.57 12 OPM %4.784.31 -PBDT1.701.29 32 PBT1.080.70 54 NP1.070.70 53

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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