Indokem consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 46.63 crore

Net profit of Indokem rose 52.86% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.6341.574.784.311.701.291.080.701.070.70

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