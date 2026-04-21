Indosolar reported a 4.90% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 42 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 40.04 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined sharply by 56.72% year-on-year to Rs 83.10 crore from Rs 192 crore, primarily due to a shift towards tolling contracts from direct distribution and trading revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the drop in revenue, EBITDA rose 28.20% to Rs 64.33 crore from Rs 50.18 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 77.41% from 26.14% in the corresponding quarter, indicating improved cost efficiencies and lower operating expenses.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 56.31 crore in Q4 FY26, down 8.71% quarter-on-quarter but up 40.63% year-on-year.

Total expenses declined 81.70% year-on-year to Rs 27.92 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 48.21% YoY to Rs 1.66 crore. As of 31 March 2026, the companys total assets increased 43.05% year-on-year to Rs 344.4 crore from Rs 240.76 crore, driven mainly by higher current assets. Trade receivables surged 4,407.74% to Rs 209.61 crore from Rs 4.65 crore, while inventories declined. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 1.09 crore. Non-current assets came in at Rs 105.99 crore, primarily due to a decline in property, plant, and equipment. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 350.16% to Rs 246.60 crore on a 109.89% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 679.85 crore in FY26 over FY25.