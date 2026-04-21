Indosolar standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.72% to Rs 83.10 crore

Net profit of Indosolar rose 4.90% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.72% to Rs 83.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.16% to Rs 246.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 679.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.