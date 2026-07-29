Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 363.87 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 97.90% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 545.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 363.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 343.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales363.87343.51 6 OPM %43.82-81.17 -PBDT17.92-464.12 LP PBT11.48-471.45 LP NP11.47545.58 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content