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Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 363.87 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 97.90% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 545.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 363.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 343.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales363.87343.51 6 OPM %43.82-81.17 -PBDT17.92-464.12 LP PBT11.48-471.45 LP NP11.47545.58 -98

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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