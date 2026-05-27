Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Capital Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 423.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 423.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 346.67 crore

Net loss of Indostar Capital Finance reported to Rs 423.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 346.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.54% to Rs 140.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 1393.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1404.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales346.67372.56 -7 1393.121404.17 -1 OPM %-82.4656.67 --16.3158.29 - PBDT-417.6420.26 PL -847.6783.17 PL PBT-423.9212.52 PL -876.5452.55 PL NP-423.9336.19 PL 140.45120.52 17

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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