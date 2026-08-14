Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.93% to Rs 8.44 croreNet profit of Indowind Energy declined 13.10% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.93% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.4411.55 -27 OPM %53.0845.11 -PBDT4.194.94 -15 PBT1.792.52 -29 NP1.992.29 -13
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