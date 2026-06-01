Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Indoworth Holdings reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 82.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahesh Developers standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story