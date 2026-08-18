Indrajaal-Sigma consortium wins orders worth Rs 155 cr for Indrajaal Ranger

From Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India

Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems announced approximately Rs 155 crore in orders for Indrajaal Ranger from Government of India. A Rs 145 crore order, awarded to the Indrajaal-Sigma consortium, brings the capability to India's border-security environment. A separate approximately Rs 10 crore Urban Police order introduces Ranger for VVIP protection and urban security.

The Indrajaal Ranger is India's only ARDTC-approved Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle, conceived and developed as a mobile Counter-UAS platform capable of delivering full mission capability while travelling at high speeds. Unlike conventional fixed-site systems, Ranger enables security agencies to carry protected airspace wherever the mission demandsalong borders, VVIP routes, public events or critical infrastructure.