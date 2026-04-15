Indraprastha Gas Ltd soars 2.03%, rises for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.54, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.54, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has risen around 6.46% in last one month.