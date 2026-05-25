Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.75, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% jump in NIFTY and a 12.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 160.75, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has slipped around 2.5% in last one month.