Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.68, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 10.93% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.68, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 77580.61, down 0.73%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has gained around 1.05% in last one month.