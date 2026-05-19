Indraprastha Gas has reported a 25.17% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.54 crore on an 5.69% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 4,584.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 446.60 crore, down 21.60% from Rs 569.70 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total volumes rose 4% to 3,427.21 million Scm in Q4 FY26 from 3,280.87 million Scm in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, CNG volumes stood at 2,532.28 million Scm (up 4% YoY), LNG volumes at 0.66 million Scm (down 64% YoY), and PNG volumes at 894.27 million Scm (up 5% YoY).

The board also recommended a final dividend of 75%, i.e., Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, for the financial year 202526. Further, the board of directors designated Manjeet Singh Gulati, Vice President (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from May 21, 2026. Sanjay Kumar will cease to be the CFO from the same date. Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The scrip advanced 3.99% to currently trade at Rs 157.75 on the BSE.