Indraprastha Gas rose 2.54% to Rs 151.35 after the company increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89 per kg.

Following the revision, CNG in Delhi will cost Rs 86.98 per kg. The revised price is Rs 92.10 per kg in Gurugram and Rs 95.59 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.

Indraprastha Gas said the price increase was necessitated by the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis. The company said renewed tensions disrupted LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in global LNG prices nearly doubling from pre-crisis levels.

The company also cited the approaching winter season in Europe, which has increased the urgency to replenish and raise natural gas storage levels.