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Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 364.81 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 1.68% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 364.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.06% to Rs 183.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1482.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1356.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales364.81333.75 9 1482.511356.36 9 OPM %16.5918.37 -18.0018.01 - PBDT66.3566.18 0 289.65260.65 11 PBT55.0155.27 0 246.02216.32 14 NP41.7041.01 2 183.62160.99 14

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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