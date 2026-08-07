Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 406.15 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 8.53% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 406.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 365.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales406.15365.06 11 OPM %19.6520.04 -PBDT86.5878.49 10 PBT74.8268.31 10 NP55.8551.46 9
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