Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 37.79 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.28% to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 151.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.7932.10 18 151.52127.55 19 OPM %2.91-15.14 -10.01-5.46 - PBDT2.34-5.42 LP 18.23100.46 -82 PBT1.59-6.14 LP 15.2197.49 -84 NP1.09-25.25 LP 15.0076.08 -80

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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