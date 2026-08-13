Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 39.59 croreNet profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 17.70% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5940.11 -1 OPM %13.2115.71 -PBDT6.076.98 -13 PBT5.266.25 -16 NP5.026.10 -18
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