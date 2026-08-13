Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 39.59 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 17.70% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5940.11 -1 OPM %13.2115.71 -PBDT6.076.98 -13 PBT5.266.25 -16 NP5.026.10 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 2.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Svam Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story