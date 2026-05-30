Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inducto Steel consolidated net profit rises 2216.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Inducto Steel consolidated net profit rises 2216.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 61.33% to Rs 64.84 crore

Net profit of Inducto Steel rose 2216.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.33% to Rs 64.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 165.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.8440.19 61 165.71158.57 5 OPM %4.132.36 -1.83-1.61 - PBDT2.160.45 380 1.07-4.34 LP PBT2.080.36 478 0.72-4.68 LP NP1.390.06 2217 0.54-3.72 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 769.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2026 quarter

United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story