Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 1725.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 457.84% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 1725.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 457.84% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.11% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.43% to Rs 9.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.