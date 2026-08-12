Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 341.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 341.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.551.1276.7768.750.880.300.870.290.750.17

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