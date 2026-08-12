Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 341.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Indus Finance rose 341.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.551.12 38 OPM %76.7768.75 -PBDT0.880.30 193 PBT0.870.29 200 NP0.750.17 341
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