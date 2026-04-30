Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 27.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.14% to Rs 187.94 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 27.91% to Rs 106.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.14% to Rs 187.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.56% to Rs 382.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 676.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.