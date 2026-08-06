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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 284.77 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust rose 7.33% to Rs 129.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 284.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales284.77186.40 53 OPM %75.1980.12 -PBDT139.38125.46 11 PBT139.35125.46 11 NP129.39120.55 7

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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