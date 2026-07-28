Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 0.52% to Rs 1745.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1736.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8057.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8431.108057.60 5 OPM %53.1154.48 -PBDT4241.004038.10 5 PBT2347.402333.80 1 NP1745.801736.80 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 6163.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story