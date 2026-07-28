Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 0.52% to Rs 1745.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1736.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8057.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8431.108057.6053.1154.484241.004038.102347.402333.801745.801736.80

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