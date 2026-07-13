Indus Towers gains on appointing Abhishek Maheshwari as CFO

Indus Towers rose 1.01% to Rs 410.10 after it has appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as the chief financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective August 19, 2026.

The appointment is on a full-time employment basis, with terms and conditions governed by the companys Nomination, Remuneration and Board Diversity Policy, along with applicable HR policies.

Maheshwari is a seasoned finance professional with over 21 years of experience across business partnering, strategic planning, budgeting, financial reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, compliance, internal controls, and business modelling.

He currently leads the finance function for Airtels B2B business as CFO. Earlier, he served as CFO of Airtels Direct to Home (DTH) business for over four years and also headed finance for Airtels AP & MPCG operations across mobile, telemedia, and DTH businesses.

During his career at Airtel, Maheshwari has held several leadership roles spanning business planning, analytics, consolidation, taxation, investor relations, and management reporting. He has also worked with Maruti Udyog Limited in budgeting and cost reporting roles and began his career with Lodha & Company, handling statutory audits, tax audits, and consulting assignments for large corporates. Maheshwari holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), having completed his CA qualification in 2005. Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The company's portfolio of 264,514 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with a presence in all 22 telecom circles.