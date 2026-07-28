Indus Towers reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs 1,745.8 crore from Rs 1,736.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 4.64% year on year to Rs 8,431.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 8,057.6 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 4,521 crore, marking a 3% increase over the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 53.6%.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.58% year on year to Rs 2,347.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,333.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2026, Indus Towers' total tower base stood at 267,611, up 6.3% year on year. The company said Q1 FY26 included a write-back of Rs 88 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue. Operating free cash flow for the quarter jumped 23.4% to Rs 1,781 crore, compared to Rs 1,444 crore in the same period last year. Prachur Sah, managing director and CEO, Indus Towers, said: Despite supply chain disruptions arising from geopolitical developments, we delivered a resilient performance, supported by customer-led network expansion, disciplined cost management, and strong cash flow generation. Our investments in digital transformation, AI-led capabilities, and energy management are strengthening operational agility, productivity, and service delivery.

Progressing well on our international expansion, we have secured licenses across all three target markets in Africa and remain on track to commence rollouts in 2026. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise, we believe our differentiated value proposition, execution excellence and technology-led approach position us well to capitalize on growth opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders. Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The companys portfolio of 267,611 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country, with a presence in all 22 telecom circles.