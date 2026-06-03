IndusInd Bank clarifies it has not received regulatory communication on whistleblower complaint

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday clarified that it has not received any communication from any government or regulatory authority regarding the whistleblower complaint referred to in recent media reports.

The clarification came after stock exchanges sought the bank's response to a news report titled "IndusInd Bank share falls over 2% after report of fresh whistleblower complaint to PMO, RBI."

In its filing, the bank said it had not received any communication from authorities regarding receipt of the alleged complaint.

The lender further stated that all concerns mentioned in the news report had been examined previously and that appropriate actions had been taken in accordance with its internal policies and applicable regulatory requirements.

The bank said it had proactively reported certain matters to relevant authorities and continues to extend full cooperation in line with regulatory obligations. IndusInd Bank also said it has consistently followed established governance and oversight processes while addressing such matters. It added that conclusions based on unverified allegations may not present a complete or accurate picture of the situation. The clarification follows media reports that a whistleblower complaint had been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, the Reserve Bank of India and other agencies. The complaint reportedly sought an investigation into alleged insider trading, governance failures and shortcomings in forensic and audit reviews linked to a previously disclosed Rs 2,000-crore discrepancy at the bank.

According to the report, the complaint names Samir Agarwal, former zonal head of eastern India at IndusInd Bank. It alleges insider trading, manipulation of financial records, evergreening of microfinance loans and suppression of audit findings. The report further claimed that Agarwal made gains of around Rs 46 crore through share transactions worth nearly Rs 815 crore. It also alleged that confidential information was used to facilitate trades by family members and related entities. Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.