IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 71.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 7.78% to Rs 11309.94 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank rose 71.68% to Rs 1037.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 604.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income declined 7.78% to Rs 11309.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12263.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income11309.9412263.88 -8 OPM %55.0751.16 -PBDT1389.15807.33 72 PBT1389.15807.33 72 NP1037.05604.07 72
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