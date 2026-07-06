Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank gains after Q1 deposits surpass 4 lakh crore

IndusInd Bank jumped 2.19% to Rs 997.05 after the bank's deposits jumped 4.5% to Rs 4,14,992 crore as on 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 3,97,144 crore as on 30th June 2025.

Howver, Net advances fell 2.3% YoY to Rs 3,26,171 crore. CASA Ratio declined to 29.5% as on 30th June 2026 compared with 333,694 crore as on 30th June 2025.

On a sequential basis, total deposits increased 3.8% from Rs 3,99,931 crore as of 31 March 2026, while net advances rose 3.3% from Rs 3,15,871 crore during the same period.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 532.71 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 2,235.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 12.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,711.77 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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