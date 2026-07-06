IndusInd Bank jumped 2.19% to Rs 997.05 after the bank's deposits jumped 4.5% to Rs 4,14,992 crore as on 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 3,97,144 crore as on 30th June 2025.

Howver, Net advances fell 2.3% YoY to Rs 3,26,171 crore. CASA Ratio declined to 29.5% as on 30th June 2026 compared with 333,694 crore as on 30th June 2025.

On a sequential basis, total deposits increased 3.8% from Rs 3,99,931 crore as of 31 March 2026, while net advances rose 3.3% from Rs 3,15,871 crore during the same period.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.