IndusInd Bank, today, announced the launch of its dedicated GCC Banking vertical, a pioneering proposition for India's Global Capability Centre ecosystem. By bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities under a dedicated GCC relationship model, the Bank offers a more integrated and specialised approach to serving the unique requirements of GCCs. Supported by digital-first platforms, responsive service and India-focused advisory expertise, the offering delivers a seamless banking experience, giving GCCs access to a comprehensive suite of solutions through a single banking partner.

India's GCC ecosystem has grown 32% since FY2021 and now comprises 2,117 GCCs, underscoring the country's growing importance as a global capability hub and the increasingly sophisticated banking requirements of the sector.