IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 6.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 993.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 3.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57496.3, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.11 lakh shares in last one month.