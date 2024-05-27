Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.98%, up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.98%, up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1470.3, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% gain in NIFTY and a 12.02% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1470.3, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23105.45. The Sensex is at 75962.28, up 0.73%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48971.65, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1469.1, up 1.85% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% gain in NIFTY and a 12.02% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

