IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 594.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.49% to Rs 11005.42 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank reported to Rs 594.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.49% to Rs 11005.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10633.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.47% to Rs 889.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2575.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.97% to Rs 46250.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48667.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.