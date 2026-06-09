Indusind General Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 1906.88 crore

Net loss of Indusind General Insurance Company reported to Rs 50.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 1906.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1626.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.21% to Rs 90.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 7021.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7124.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.