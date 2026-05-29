Industrial activity stays resilient despite global conflict: RBI bulletin

Quarterly results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2025-26 reflected improved business performance. Aggregate sales rose in double digits, with manufacturing companies benefiting from automobiles and iron and steel. In services, both IT and non-IT firms maintained growth despite global uncertainties, with wholesale and retail trade driving non-IT gains.
Operating profits of manufacturing companies remained stable despite higher input costs, though margins softened. Non-IT services companies saw sharp profit growth compared to the previous quarter, while IT firms also recorded stronger profit growth. However, operating margins moderated sequentially across both IT and non-IT services.
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