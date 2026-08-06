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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.93% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 72.89% to Rs 26.85 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 48.93% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.89% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.8515.53 73 OPM %77.4386.61 -PBDT20.6013.33 55 PBT19.9312.86 55 NP15.3110.28 49

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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