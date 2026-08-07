Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 20.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 2.74 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 20.64% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.742.94 -7 OPM %87.9690.82 -PBDT10.9913.79 -20 PBT10.9913.79 -20 NP10.9213.76 -21
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