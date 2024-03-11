Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infibeam Avenues announced the unveiling of its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) product, THEIA - a pioneering Video AI Developer Platform. This state-of-the-art video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions, and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

THEIA is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries. This is a pioneering and versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indices edge lower; Nifty below 22,400 level

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Capital Goods shares gain

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Torrent Power hits record high on bagging 306-MW solar project in Maharashtra

Indices edge lower; breadth negative

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story