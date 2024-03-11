Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Infibeam Avenues announced the unveiling of its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) product, THEIA - a pioneering Video AI Developer Platform. This state-of-the-art video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions, and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

THEIA is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries. This is a pioneering and versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News