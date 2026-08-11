Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 6.90 croreNet profit of Infinity Infoway rose 94.23% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.903.15 119 OPM %44.9348.57 -PBDT3.441.59 116 PBT2.701.41 91 NP2.021.04 94
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