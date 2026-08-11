Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Infinity Infoway rose 94.23% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.903.15 119 OPM %44.9348.57 -PBDT3.441.59 116 PBT2.701.41 91 NP2.021.04 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 17.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Market under pressure; FMCG shares drop for 2nd day

Minister highlights need to enhance private sector participation in India's Biotechnology ecosystem

Kolte-Patil Developers surges 16% after Q1 PAT turns positive

GHV Infra Projects slips after Q1 PAT declines 43% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Next Story