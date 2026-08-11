Info Edge clocks PAT of Rs 246 crore for Q1 FY27; billings up over 14% YoY

Info Edge (India) has reported 5.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 246 crore despite a 12% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 824 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Standalone billings grew by 14.4% year-on-year for the quarter, reaching Rs. 737.0 crore. This growth was led by the Recruitment and 99acres businesses, with billings for Recruitment growing by 17.5% and for 99acres growing by 16.5%.

Total operating expenditure increased by 0.9% to Rs 491 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher raw employee expenses (up 3% YoY) and higher network, internet & other direct expenses (up 34.8% YoY).

The operating profit grew by 33.4% YoY to Rs. 333.9 crore, and the operating profit margin was 40.5% of revenue in Q1 FY27 as against 34.0% for Q1 FY26. Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 355 crore, up 2.6% from Rs 346 crore in Q1 FY26. The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs. 225.0 crore during the quarter, a 25.3% YoY improvement. Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said: "Q1 FY27 was a stronger quarter relative to the trends we saw through FY26. Recruitment grew well, supported by improving enterprise hiring activity and continued adoption of AI-led offerings such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse. 99acres continued to strengthen its market leadership and moved closer to breakeven, while Jeevansathi remained profitable during the quarter.