Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 869.01 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 22.10% to Rs 565.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 869.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 749.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.69% to Rs 1449.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 962.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 3284.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2849.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.