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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 880.75 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 50.63% to Rs 445.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 880.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 790.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales880.75790.86 11 OPM %38.7032.87 -PBDT530.35466.58 14 PBT496.06435.69 14 NP445.73295.92 51

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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