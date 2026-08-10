Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 880.75 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 50.63% to Rs 445.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 880.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 790.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales880.75790.86 11 OPM %38.7032.87 -PBDT530.35466.58 14 PBT496.06435.69 14 NP445.73295.92 51
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