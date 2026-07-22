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InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 152.77 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 7.29% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 152.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.77111.85 37 OPM %20.5720.75 -PBDT35.1735.22 0 PBT29.2928.85 2 NP21.6223.32 -7

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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