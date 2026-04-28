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InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 141.82 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 104.19% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 141.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.23% to Rs 86.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 513.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 394.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.82103.22 37 513.57394.78 30 OPM %19.9118.71 -21.9317.32 - PBDT33.2122.88 45 136.6780.64 69 PBT27.4716.34 68 112.4254.08 108 NP21.4410.50 104 86.6637.97 128

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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