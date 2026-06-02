InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Surges 5.05%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.11%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 6.89% over last one month compared to 2.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd gained 5.05% today to trade at Rs 167.55. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.11% to quote at 29159.19. The index is up 2.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd increased 4.96% and NINtec Systems Ltd added 4.11% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.51 % over last one year compared to the 9.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.