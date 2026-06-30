Cura Technologies Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and TechNVision Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2026.

Cura Technologies Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and TechNVision Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2026.

Infomedia Press Ltd lost 9.69% to Rs 5.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7581 shares in the past one month.

Cura Technologies Ltd crashed 9.04% to Rs 77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 195 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd tumbled 6.89% to Rs 5.68. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1826 shares in the past one month. Cinevista Ltd dropped 6.77% to Rs 17.07. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7547 shares in the past one month. TechNVision Ventures Ltd shed 5.66% to Rs 4500. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72 shares in the past one month.