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Infopark Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 189.00 crore

Net Loss of Infopark Properties reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 103.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 768.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales189.00173.99 9 768.91659.75 17 OPM %70.3170.54 -74.2074.04 - PBDT30.0621.00 43 137.2637.00 271 PBT-7.27-16.59 56 -11.73-151.79 92 NP-5.16-12.15 58 -19.23-103.62 81

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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