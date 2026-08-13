Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 350.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.36 -17 OPM %-146.67-116.67 -PBDT1.430.47 204 PBT1.320.37 257 NP1.170.26 350
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