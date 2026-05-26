Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 45.83% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net Loss of Informed Technologies India reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.20% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.65% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.48 -46 1.212.11 -43 OPM %-307.69-110.42 --134.71-56.87 - PBDT-1.230.06 PL 1.002.30 -57 PBT-1.32-0.04 -3200 0.611.92 -68 NP-1.29-0.07 -1743 0.251.33 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Quad Meets in New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls for Maritime Security and Economic Partnerships in Indo-Pacific

Marksans Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 64% YoY

LTM Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story